Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,314. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
