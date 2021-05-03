Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,314. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

