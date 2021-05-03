Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE CR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,337. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.37 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

