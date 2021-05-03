Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $60.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,110. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.