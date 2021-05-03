Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.