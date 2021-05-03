Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.10. Cricut shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

