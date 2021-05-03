Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.31 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $571.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.