Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 574,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.