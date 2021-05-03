CROAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $254,484.33 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,893,923 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

