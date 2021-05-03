CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.15. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $782.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.