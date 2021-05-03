Crown (CRW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,686.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $23,686.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.10 or 0.01778933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.38 or 0.00640316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00065786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001619 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004136 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,089,939 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.