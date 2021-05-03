Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.11 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Crypterium has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $484,937.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,922,951 coins and its circulating supply is 83,925,400 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

