Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Cap of $9.19 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $23,301.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

