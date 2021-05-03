Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $339,309.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

