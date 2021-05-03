Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 34,908 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

