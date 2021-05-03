Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $136.86 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $136.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.