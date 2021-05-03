Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

