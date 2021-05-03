Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,830,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.63 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18.

