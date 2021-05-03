Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 12,929 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

