Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,070 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $73,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $338.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

