Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

