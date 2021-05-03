Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

