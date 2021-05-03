Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

