CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 5.7%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 3,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

