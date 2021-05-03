CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $546.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $33.20 million and $546.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00333623 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009542 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003441 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,788,259 coins and its circulating supply is 135,788,259 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

