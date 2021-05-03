CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

