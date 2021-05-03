CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 129,486 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.