Cwm LLC Acquires 3,222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

