Cwm LLC Acquires 6,335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 206,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

