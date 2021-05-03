Cwm LLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $230.32 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

