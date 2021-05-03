Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.12 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

