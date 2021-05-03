Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.20. 24,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

