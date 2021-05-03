Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.67. 5,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

