Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.97. 34,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

