Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 142,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

