Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.23. 14,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,724. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

