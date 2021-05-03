Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.05. 14,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

