D Bryan Jordan Sells 230,642 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Bryan Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38.

FHN stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 192,922 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Horizon by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

