D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Argus

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.71. 30,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,146. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.