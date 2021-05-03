DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

FIX opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

