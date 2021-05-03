DA Davidson Weighs in on Cohu, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cohu in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

COHU opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

