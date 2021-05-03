DA Davidson Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

