DAD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. DAD has a total market capitalization of $91.12 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.27 or 0.00889998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,553.75 or 0.09592739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00046454 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

