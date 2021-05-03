Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $488.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,008,634,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,634,673 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

