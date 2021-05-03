Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Danaher by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 495,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

DHR traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.