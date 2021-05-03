Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $79.39. 51,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.