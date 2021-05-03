DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.30 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $3.24 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

