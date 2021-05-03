DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.53 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00514446 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.02 or 1.00721597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00218892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.