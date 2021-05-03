DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $118,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded up $12.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,583.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,531.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,587.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9,999.50 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $570.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.