DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 268.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.49% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $78,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.