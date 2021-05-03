DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Diageo worth $66,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $180.27. 2,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

